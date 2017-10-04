Police arrest suspect after 15-year-old boy found shot outside Radcliff home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross says officers were called to Pioneer Court just after 1 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a fight in the area.

The boy was found shot outside a home on Pioneer Court and was flown to Louisville for treatment. He was in critical condition at University Hospital on Thursday according to police.

A man who has lived nearby for nearly 40 years is concerned about crime in the neighborhood.

“It seems like it’s on the increase instead of decreasing," said the man, who didn't want to be identified. "There’s always problems up in that area of the community."

On Thursday, Radcliff Police said they have arrested another teen in connection with the shooting. His identity has not been released.

