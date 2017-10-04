Police say missing Sellersburg man has been found dead - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say missing Sellersburg man has been found dead

Posted: Updated:

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a missing 81-year-old man from Sellersburg has been found dead.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for David Eugene Cox.

Police say Cox was found dead Wednesday around 12:20 p.m. in his car by an attendant at a rest area located along I-65 North near the 22 mile marker in Clark County. 

Officials say foul play is not suspected, because there were no signs of trauma on Cox's body.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

