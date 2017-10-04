Former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty indicted on charges of perju - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty indicted on charges of perjury, false swearing and official misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Royalty, the former mayor of Bardstown who was voted out of office in April, has been indicted on official misconduct and other charges, according to his attorney, Jason Floyd.

Royalty is charged with one count of perjury, two counts of official misconduct and one count of false swearing.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Bardstown City Council revealed that Royalty abused his power and violated privacy laws in an attempt to ruin the reputation of councilwoman Keshia Copeland before last year's election.

"Mayor John Royalty ordered a city employee to lie to city council so he could obtain their iPads under false pretenses and gain unauthorized access to their personal email accounts," said Scott Crosbie, the city council lawyer, during a meeting in March.

At the time, Royalty called the investigation a "witch hunt," though the city council ultimately voted unanimously to remove him from office.

Below is the full indictment:

