Louisville Zoo to host 'World's Largest Halloween Party'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trick or treating is coming early to the Louisville Zoo.
The World's Largest Halloween Party kicks off Thursday.
Every Thursday through Sunday during the month of October, children can dress up and make their way through the zoo as it's transformed into a storybook land and pick up treats along the way.
Guests are required to purchase tickets to attend the celebration.
The zoo says there will be several theme areas including the following:
The following attractions will also be included as part of the celebration:
Guests attending the zoo's Halloween Party can begin entering at 5 p.m. Last entry is at 8:30 p.m.
Special themed nights scheduled for this month include the PNC Grow Up Great Learning Adventure, that will happen Oct. 5 – 8 and Oct. 12 – 13. The event stresses the importance of early childhood education.
Star Wars Night will happen on Sunday, Oct. 22. Guests will be able to meet and greet some of their favorite Star Wars characters.
Allergy-Friendly Night will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26. The event will feature peanut-free treat booths and added non-food treats including stickers, sunglasses and pencils.
