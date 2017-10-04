Louisville Zoo to host 'World's Largest Halloween Party'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trick or treating is coming early to the Louisville Zoo.

The World's Largest Halloween Party kicks off Thursday.

Every Thursday through Sunday during the month of October, children can dress up and make their way through the zoo as it's transformed into a storybook land and pick up treats along the way.

Guests are required to purchase tickets to attend the celebration.

The zoo says there will be several theme areas including the following:

Mumpkin the Giant Talking Pumpkin

Blast off and boogie down at the Astro Disco

Skip up the yellow brick road to the Land of Oz.

Dive Under the Sea and walk among jellyfish

Have photos taken with prehistoric friends in Dinoland

Enjoy a zany tea party with silly friends in Wonderland

Take flight with your favorite fairy and never grow up in Pirate’s Cove

Show off your superpowers in Superhero City

Halloween and playtime mix when you visit Toyland

Your favorite books come to life in Storybook Land

Wander your way through a hay maze, gaze upon hundreds of hillside pumpkins and more!

The following attractions will also be included as part of the celebration:

The “Not-So Itsy Bitsy” Spider House: ($1 per person)

Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow tour ($2 per person)

Spooktactular Carousel ($2 per person)

Boo Choo-Choo Train ($5 per person)

Kaman’s Handimals (starts at $15)

Kaman’s Face Painting (starts at $8.99)

Kaman’s Henna Tattoos (starts at $9.99)

Kaman’s photo packages (start at $15)

Louisville Zoo Youth Board face painting and sand art ($1 – $4)

Guests attending the zoo's Halloween Party can begin entering at 5 p.m. Last entry is at 8:30 p.m.

Special themed nights scheduled for this month include the PNC Grow Up Great Learning Adventure, that will happen Oct. 5 – 8 and Oct. 12 – 13. The event stresses the importance of early childhood education.



Star Wars Night will happen on Sunday, Oct. 22. Guests will be able to meet and greet some of their favorite Star Wars characters.

Allergy-Friendly Night will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26. The event will feature peanut-free treat booths and added non-food treats including stickers, sunglasses and pencils.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.