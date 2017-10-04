Discarded house arrest ankle bracelet exposes bigger problem in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Discarded house arrest ankle bracelet exposes bigger problem in Louisville criminal justice system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Along Muhammad Ali Boulevard, an unexpected discovery was made at the feet of people walking and riding downtown.

An ankle bracelet was cut off and discarded like yesterday's trash along the curb. The person who was wearing it not long before, 36-year-old Anthony Williams, is now a fugitive, Metro Corrections officials said.

Williams' rap sheet is lengthy: trafficking synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

"They just don't want to be monitored. That way they can go about their elicit business," said Metro Corrections FOP President, Tracy Dotson."All drug dealers are dangerous. Where you have drugs, you have money, you have guns, you have weapons, you have violence."

House arrest bracelets aren't tamper proof, but when one is messed with, alarms sound. HIP officers just couldn't get there in enough time arrest Williams.

Dotson said what Williams allegedly did is part of a much bigger problem in Louisville.

"Sometimes it happens right when they leave the office, sometimes it happens when they're at home," Dotson said. "It happens regularly."

Dotson said it can be hard to track offenders down. Part of the problem, he said, is that Metro Corrections has an empty fugitive unit.

"This is a vacancy that's been empty for a long time," he said. "It's not due to the short-staffing."

He added that means more of the weight to catch fugitives is being put on house arrest officers, those that are usually going door to door to make sure other people on home incarceration aren't breaking the law.

"They have their hands full as it is," Dotson said. "So when you have fugitives that need to be apprehended, to have a unit solely dedicated for that purpose that we are not utilizing, it's frustrating."

As for Williams, there's a warrant now out for his arrest. If and when he's caught, he'll have another serious charge to add to the list: escape.

