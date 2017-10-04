Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay for workers

Posted:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Magenn Mangles was a hostess, Crystal Fuchs was a server and Bobbie Jo Yates ran the bar.

They helped run Rails Craft Brew and Eatery off Lewis and Clark Parkway, which opened in July 2016. That is until last month, when they were all burned by the restaurant's sudden closure.

"I put my heart and soul into this place," Yates said.

The closure has left about two dozen workers waiting on a check ever since.

"It's very stressful, as a parent, to not be able to provide for your kids because someone won't pay you," Mangles said.

Employees of the restaurant are make much of their money on tips, and some of the hourly kitchen staff is owed up to $1,000. And for many who live paycheck to paycheck, that's bills, food and survival, they said.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

"The checks were bouncing, but we were told that was in the works of getting fixed," Fuchs said.

Restaurant operator David Lawrence chimed in by phone Wednesday afternoon, saying all checks were mailed as of Tuesday. 

"It's coming a little late due to cash not being available, but we were able to secure some," he said.

But the employees are skeptical, saying they were told that a week ago. 

"We took care of our employees the best we could possibly do, and we're sorry it didn't work out," Lawrence said.

And as for the failure of the restaurant, some are more forgiving than others. They just want their money.

"I have no faith that I'm going to get paid," Mangles said. "I couldn't get paid when I worked here."

There are Rails Craft Breweries in Fischers and Seymour, Indiana, and one opening soon in Florida. All locations are individually owned. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

