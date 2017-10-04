Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay for workers

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in spotlight after Las Vegas massacre.

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in the spotlight

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

According to police, the suspect's "feet had to be hobbled."

Shively woman charged with assault after police say she kicked, spit on officer

Officers responded to the scene on a report that a female had been hit on the interstate just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Eric Crawford writes about the challenge awaiting Vince Tyra as acting athletic director of the University of Louisville.

Vince Tyra accepting the position of acting athletic director at Louisville (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Magenn Mangles was a hostess, Crystal Fuchs was a server and Bobbie Jo Yates ran the bar.

They helped run Rails Craft Brew and Eatery off Lewis and Clark Parkway, which opened in July 2016. That is until last month, when they were all burned by the restaurant's sudden closure.

"I put my heart and soul into this place," Yates said.

The closure has left about two dozen workers waiting on a check ever since.

"It's very stressful, as a parent, to not be able to provide for your kids because someone won't pay you," Mangles said.

Employees of the restaurant are make much of their money on tips, and some of the hourly kitchen staff is owed up to $1,000. And for many who live paycheck to paycheck, that's bills, food and survival, they said.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

"The checks were bouncing, but we were told that was in the works of getting fixed," Fuchs said.

Restaurant operator David Lawrence chimed in by phone Wednesday afternoon, saying all checks were mailed as of Tuesday.

"It's coming a little late due to cash not being available, but we were able to secure some," he said.

But the employees are skeptical, saying they were told that a week ago.

"We took care of our employees the best we could possibly do, and we're sorry it didn't work out," Lawrence said.

And as for the failure of the restaurant, some are more forgiving than others. They just want their money.

"I have no faith that I'm going to get paid," Mangles said. "I couldn't get paid when I worked here."

There are Rails Craft Breweries in Fischers and Seymour, Indiana, and one opening soon in Florida. All locations are individually owned.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.