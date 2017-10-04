Norton leaders host 'pink out' lunch for construction crews building new cancer facility

Tuesday, October 3 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-10-03 19:28:12 GMT
The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.
Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:11:16 GMT
Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in spotlight after Las Vegas massacre.More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pink is the new orange for construction crews working on a new comprehensive cancer center.
Norton leaders hosted a "pink out" lunch for the crew building the Norton Cancer Institute-Brownsboro.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Each worker received a pink hard hat and reflective vest to wear on site.
The goal is to remind the workers to encourage the women in their lives to get regular breast cancer screenings.
Next to skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in Kentucky.
"We currently treat nearly 800 newly diagnosed women with breast cancer each year. So it really one of our, unfortunately one of the largest volumes of cancer that you see in the nation," said Tammy McClanahan, Norton Healthcare's Vice President of Cancer Services.
The workers will be wearing their new hats and vests throughout the rest of the month.