3 historic state-owned properties back up for auction

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in spotlight after Las Vegas massacre.

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in the spotlight

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

According to police, the suspect's "feet had to be hobbled."

Shively woman charged with assault after police say she kicked, spit on officer

Officers responded to the scene on a report that a female had been hit on the interstate just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

Vegas killer's girlfriend says he left her in the dark

The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Eric Crawford writes about the challenge awaiting Vince Tyra as acting athletic director of the University of Louisville.

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Historic properties purchased with your tax dollars are back up for auction, but the strings attached could be a concern for potential buyers.

“Grand”, “warm”, and “welcoming” were words used by visitors to describe the Drumanard Estate at an open house Tuesday. The historic mansion owned by Kentucky taxpayers is back up for auction, along with the Rosewell Estate and the former Grocers Ice and Cold Storage building in downtown Louisville.

"We've had very good turnouts for all three properties this week,” said Mark McCoy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The properties are on the national register of historic places and cannot be torn down. Since the properties were right in the path of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the state spent over $13.5 million to buy them.

Even more tax dollars have been spent on repairs and up-keep over the years. The properties have been up for auction several times but haven't sold.

"There has been a certain sense of the unknown,” McCoy said. "The previous bids that we had ... the project was still underway.”

Now that the bridges are done, the state hopes to make a sale, but historic preservation requirements could make that a difficult task.

"One of the reasons why these properties may be difficult to sell is that under the bridges project, certain preservation easements had to be placed on them,” WDRB reporter Marcus Green said.

The easements limit the changes owners can make the properties.

"Anyone who is interested in buying a piece of property like this, the easement is something that would be of concern,” McCoy said.

The prospective property owner may have difficulties adding a satellite dish or making a small improvement without first getting state permission.

While the state bought the Drumanard Estate for just over $8 million in 2012, the starting bid last year was $3.5 million. This time around, McCoy said the state will accept any “reasonable bid” on the property.

