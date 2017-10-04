Indiana man wins $90K in scratch-off game sharing dog's name - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man wins $90K in scratch-off game sharing dog's name

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man wins $90,000 thanks to his dead dog.

Michael Young bought a scratch off ticket in Kendallville, north of Ft. Wayne, because of the game's name: $5 Ruby Mine 9X.

That's the name of his beloved late Labrador retriever, Ruby, -- who recently died at age 14.

Ruby must have been a lucky dog, because Young won $90,000. He says he couldn't believe it.

He didn't tell anyone until his wife came home. She initially thought something was wrong, before he surprised her with the good news.

Young says he plans to use the money to pay off their mortgage and use the rest for retirement.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

