Kentucky firefighter who died of cancer honored in Frankfort as line-of-duty-death

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in spotlight after Las Vegas massacre.

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in spotlight after Las Vegas massacre.

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in the spotlight

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in the spotlight

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

According to police, the suspect's "feet had to be hobbled."

According to police, the suspect's "feet had to be hobbled."

Shively woman charged with assault after police say she kicked, spit on officer

Shively woman charged with assault after police say she kicked, spit on officer

Officers responded to the scene on a report that a female had been hit on the interstate just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene on a report that a female had been hit on the interstate just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

Vegas killer's girlfriend says he left her in the dark

Vegas killer's girlfriend says he left her in the dark

The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.

The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Eric Crawford writes about the challenge awaiting Vince Tyra as acting athletic director of the University of Louisville.

Eric Crawford writes about the challenge awaiting Vince Tyra as acting athletic director of the University of Louisville.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighting is in Josh Johnson's blood.

"Fourth generation, and I wouldn't have it any other way," he said.

But with that pride also comes uncertainty. Johnson's father passed away from a rare form of cancer.

"Kind of a fireman's cancer, in a sense," he said. "It just starts making tumors everywhere and just spreads, unfortunately, very rapidly."

Johnson's father is one of six Kentucky firefighters that were honored at the State Capitol on Wednesday, their names added to the Fallen Firefighter Memorial. Those honored who died from cancer are some of the first to be recognized as line-of-duty deaths.

Senate Bill 195 states that firefighters who die from certain types of cancers who don't use tobacco products are eligible for line-of-duty death benefits.

"It makes sure those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice because of a job ... that their families are well taken care of by this states after they have gone on to, hopefully, watch over all of us above," said Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

And the Johnsons find comfort in the recognition of their father's sacrifice.

"My dad was my hero, so it's nice to know he's other people's hero as well," said Jessica Johnson, Josh's sister.

"It was very humbling," Josh Johnson said. "Just an unexplainable experience due to the fact that these guys are being honored for the service that they did."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.