Rally in downtown Louisville on Thursday will honor victims of domestic violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They were punched, kicked, stabbed and some even shot to death. Now, they're getting a long overdue honor.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, so The Center For Women and Families is asking people to show up at Jefferson Square Park on Thursday to honor people who have lost their lives at the hands of someone they loved.

"Going to court to prosecute somebody, and the next day they make bond, and then they come back and they hit me so hard in my face," said Kimberly Moore, a survivor of domestic violence.

For years, Moore was the face of domestic violence.

"I was hit so hard in my eye until my blood vessels were broken," she said.

Moore said it all happened at the hands of someone she loved.

"By a man who was supposed to care," she said.

You're probably wondering if Moore went back to her abuser.

"No, I didn't, but I went to somebody else who was just like him, so I continued to get beat up," she said. "It just wasn't by him."

But after some close calls, Moore got help and got out before it was too late, but that's not always the case.

"We lose, just in Jefferson County, an average of 13 lives a year due to domestic violence," said Marta Miranda, President & CEO of The Center for Women and Families.

Miranda has dedicated her life and career to stopping domestic violence.

"It's an epidemic," she said.

On Thursday, The Center for Women and Families is hosting a 'Speak Their Name" rally to bring awareness to the epidemic and honor people who have lost their lives at the hands of domestic violence.

"We will honor and read all the names of victims who have been killed in the state of Kentucky by an intimate partner," Miranda said. "I would like for survivors to be there so that they can honor their own life and really honor those who have lost their life."

Miranda said it's a matter of life and death.

"I know people who have died, and I know people who have gotten out just like I did," Moore said.

And that's why Moore is sharing her story at Thursday's rally and extending the invitation to people who have reached out to her for help.

 "In front of their husbands and boyfriends ... I was able to say, 'This isn't about you,'" she said. "I just want her to come to get to know some people who are in the same situations.'"

The rally start at noon at Sixth and Jefferson Streets in downtown Louisville.

