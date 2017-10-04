Rally in downtown Louisville on Thursday will honor victims of domestic violence

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in spotlight after Las Vegas massacre.

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in spotlight after Las Vegas massacre.

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in the spotlight

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in the spotlight

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

According to police, the suspect's "feet had to be hobbled."

According to police, the suspect's "feet had to be hobbled."

Shively woman charged with assault after police say she kicked, spit on officer

Shively woman charged with assault after police say she kicked, spit on officer

Officers responded to the scene on a report that a female had been hit on the interstate just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene on a report that a female had been hit on the interstate just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

Vegas killer's girlfriend says he left her in the dark

Vegas killer's girlfriend says he left her in the dark

The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.

The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Eric Crawford writes about the challenge awaiting Vince Tyra as acting athletic director of the University of Louisville.

Eric Crawford writes about the challenge awaiting Vince Tyra as acting athletic director of the University of Louisville.

Vince Tyra accepting the position of acting athletic director at Louisville (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Vince Tyra accepting the position of acting athletic director at Louisville (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They were punched, kicked, stabbed and some even shot to death. Now, they're getting a long overdue honor.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, so The Center For Women and Families is asking people to show up at Jefferson Square Park on Thursday to honor people who have lost their lives at the hands of someone they loved.

"Going to court to prosecute somebody, and the next day they make bond, and then they come back and they hit me so hard in my face," said Kimberly Moore, a survivor of domestic violence.

For years, Moore was the face of domestic violence.

"I was hit so hard in my eye until my blood vessels were broken," she said.

Moore said it all happened at the hands of someone she loved.

"By a man who was supposed to care," she said.

You're probably wondering if Moore went back to her abuser.

"No, I didn't, but I went to somebody else who was just like him, so I continued to get beat up," she said. "It just wasn't by him."

But after some close calls, Moore got help and got out before it was too late, but that's not always the case.

"We lose, just in Jefferson County, an average of 13 lives a year due to domestic violence," said Marta Miranda, President & CEO of The Center for Women and Families.

Miranda has dedicated her life and career to stopping domestic violence.

"It's an epidemic," she said.

On Thursday, The Center for Women and Families is hosting a 'Speak Their Name" rally to bring awareness to the epidemic and honor people who have lost their lives at the hands of domestic violence.

"We will honor and read all the names of victims who have been killed in the state of Kentucky by an intimate partner," Miranda said. "I would like for survivors to be there so that they can honor their own life and really honor those who have lost their life."

Miranda said it's a matter of life and death.

"I know people who have died, and I know people who have gotten out just like I did," Moore said.

And that's why Moore is sharing her story at Thursday's rally and extending the invitation to people who have reached out to her for help.

"In front of their husbands and boyfriends ... I was able to say, 'This isn't about you,'" she said. "I just want her to come to get to know some people who are in the same situations.'"

The rally start at noon at Sixth and Jefferson Streets in downtown Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.