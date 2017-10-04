GOTW | CAL hosts DeSales in rivalry matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Christian Academy and DeSales is one of the younger rivalries in high school football circles, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less intense than others that are older.

CAL (5-1) will host DeSales (6-0) Friday in hopes of seventh straight regular season win over the Colts. DeSales, however, had the last laugh from 2012 to 2015, beating CAL in the postseason rematch, until CAL swept the Colts in 2016 on its way to a state championship.

That’s all history. Both teams are focused on the future for the district opener.

“There’s a lot of football left to be played (after that game) but if you take care of business it puts you in the driver’s seat as far as having home field advantage (in the playoffs),” said CAL head coach Stefan LeFors.

“That’s your first goal is to try to win the district,” said DeSales head coach Harold Davis. “We talk about it in the off-season. This is the game where it comes down to it.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Friday night at CAL.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.