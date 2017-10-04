Police investigate man lurking near school playground in the Hig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigate man lurking near school playground in the Highlands

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children reported seeing a strange man lurking near a Louisville school playground, and police said he tried to lure the kids into a car.

LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school. Neighbors said it's not the first time he's been spotted in the area.

"It's extremely troubling," Kristen Daniel said. "(The playground) is a really good place to go. It's just hard to believe there are people out here trying to make it unsafe for children."

Daniel lives down the street. Her kids attend JCPS schools, but they often play at the park. It's about a block from their bus stop.

"I don't want to see that crazy man again," said Daniel's 7-year-old son, Ricky, who thinks he encountered the suspect while walking to the bus stop.

"He just asked me if I wanted candy," he said. "I ignored him."

LMPD said the suspect is a young, white man with dark hair who drives a dark-colored sports car, possibly a Ford Mustang.

"It's a black car, like Batman's car," Ricky said.

Police said neighbors reported seeing a person and car matching the suspect's description over the past few days. He was spotted driving in the area between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

St. Raphael parents received an e-mail from the school to alert them of the incident. but neighbors want other parents and kids to watch out, too.

Police said it's a good time for parents to remind their children about what to do.

"They definitely know about stranger danger," Daniel said.

Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

