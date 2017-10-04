Police investigate man lurking near school playground in the Highlands

The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.

The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.

"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.

"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.

David Padgett works with a group of players in a University of Louisville practice on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

David Padgett works with a group of players in a University of Louisville practice on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Officials say foul play is not suspected, because there were no signs of trauma on the man's body.

Officials say foul play is not suspected, because there were no signs of trauma on the man's body.

Police say missing Sellersburg man has been found dead

Police say missing Sellersburg man has been found dead

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay yet for workers

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay yet for workers

Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

Eric Crawford writes about the challenge awaiting Vince Tyra as acting athletic director of the University of Louisville.

Eric Crawford writes about the challenge awaiting Vince Tyra as acting athletic director of the University of Louisville.

Vince Tyra accepting the position of acting athletic director at Louisville (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Vince Tyra accepting the position of acting athletic director at Louisville (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Tyra takes over Louisville athletics, but the Jurich question looms large

CRAWFORD | Tyra takes over Louisville athletics, but the Jurich question looms large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children reported seeing a strange man lurking near a Louisville school playground, and police said he tried to lure the kids into a car.

LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school. Neighbors said it's not the first time he's been spotted in the area.

"It's extremely troubling," Kristen Daniel said. "(The playground) is a really good place to go. It's just hard to believe there are people out here trying to make it unsafe for children."

Daniel lives down the street. Her kids attend JCPS schools, but they often play at the park. It's about a block from their bus stop.

"I don't want to see that crazy man again," said Daniel's 7-year-old son, Ricky, who thinks he encountered the suspect while walking to the bus stop.

"He just asked me if I wanted candy," he said. "I ignored him."

LMPD said the suspect is a young, white man with dark hair who drives a dark-colored sports car, possibly a Ford Mustang.

"It's a black car, like Batman's car," Ricky said.

Police said neighbors reported seeing a person and car matching the suspect's description over the past few days. He was spotted driving in the area between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

St. Raphael parents received an e-mail from the school to alert them of the incident. but neighbors want other parents and kids to watch out, too.

Police said it's a good time for parents to remind their children about what to do.

"They definitely know about stranger danger," Daniel said.

Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.