LANE | Justin Thomas Wins PGA Tour Player of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Justin Thomas capped off his breakout season by being named the winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award, given to the PGA Tour Player of the Year as voted on by his peers. Thomas won five times during the season, including his first Major title at the PGA Championship in August. He followed that up with a win in the playoffs and then claimed the season-ending FedEx Cup title.

Thomas said in an Instagram post, "Beyond honored to receive the Jack Nicklaus Award voted on amongst my peers today. Any award with Mr. Nicklaus attached is incredible to win. Thanks to all for the support the entire year and all the players who voted."

The 24-year-old St. Xavier graduate started the year with one career win in two full seasons on tour. He then added the CIMB Classic in Malaysia for the second straight year and won the SBS Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open in Hawaii in back-to-back weeks in July. The Sony win included an opening round 59 and a 27-under 253 total score.

The PGA Championship win came at Quail Hollow near Charlotte and two tournament starts later, he added the Dell Technologies Championship with a final round 66. Thomas clinched the FedEx Cup in Atlanta with a second place finish.

