Pop star P!nk coming to the KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pop star P!nk coming to the KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - International pop star P!nk is coming to Louisville.

She announced Her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 Thursday morning. The 40-date North American arena tour produced by Live Nation will start in Phoenix, AZ on March 1 and culminate in Los Angeles, CA at The Forum on June 2.

P!nk will perform at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Tuesday March 27, 2018. She will be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday March 17 2018. Tickets go on sale October 13, 2017 at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

