Be Our Guest at Citizen 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB has a deal for a modern, Central American and Mexican restaurant in Prospect, Kentucky.

We're offering a half-price deal to Citizen-7 located at Norton Commons.

Citizen-7 offers a full selection of fresh food, from empanadas and elotes - to a full selection of street-style tacos.

Chef Sean O'Brien cooked up pan seared scallops over mascarpone and manchego cheese grits with chicken on WDRB in the Morning.

On Thursday October 5, 2017, click here to buy $50 gift certificates for just $25 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Click here to check out the full Citizen 7 menu.

Norton Commons

10715 Meeting St

Prospect, KY 40059

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.