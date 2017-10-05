Fischer administration agreed to soccer stadium land prices without appraisals

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.More >>
Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.More >>
LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.More >>
LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.More >>
"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.More >>
"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.More >>
Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.More >>
Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.More >>
Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.More >>
Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.More >>
The singer announced Her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 Thursday morning.More >>
The singer announced Her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 Thursday morning.More >>
Metro Corrections officials said Anthony Williams cut his ankle bracelet just feet away from the jail.More >>
Metro Corrections officials said Anthony Williams cut his ankle bracelet just feet away from the jail.More >>
Officials say foul play is not suspected, because there were no signs of trauma on the man's body.More >>
Officials say foul play is not suspected, because there were no signs of trauma on the man's body.More >>
Only now -- after prices were already agreed to -- is the city getting an appraisal of the property.More >>
Only now -- after prices were already agreed to -- is the city getting an appraisal of the property.More >>
Developers are seeking a city contribution of $30 million through a bond issue that would cover the cost of buying the land, cleaning it up and paying for public infrastructure.More >>
Developers are seeking a city contribution of $30 million through a bond issue that would cover the cost of buying the land, cleaning it up and paying for public infrastructure.More >>
The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.More >>
The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.More >>
David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.More >>
David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
Padgett, 32, played at U of L from 2005 to 2008 and has had two coaching stints at the university.More >>
Padgett, 32, played at U of L from 2005 to 2008 and has had two coaching stints at the university.More >>
While the connection with Johnson is not cited in criminal complaints, it shows an additional link between Christian Dawkins and the U of L basketball program.More >>
While the connection with Johnson is not cited in criminal complaints, it shows an additional link between Christian Dawkins and the U of L basketball program.More >>
he Louisville Arena Authority got final state approval on Thursday for its plan to reorganize the KFC Yum! Center's construction debt.More >>
he Louisville Arena Authority got final state approval on Thursday for its plan to reorganize the KFC Yum! Center's construction debt.More >>