Missing man that was subject of a 'Golden Alert' found dead - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Missing man that was subject of a 'Golden Alert' found dead

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A man that was the subject of a "Golden Alert" has been found dead. 

Louisville Metro Police issued a statement saying the body of Garry Frye was found on Monday morning on Jennings Lane in front of the door to an abandoned business.  

The 68-year-old was reported missing from the Klondike Center nursing home on Klondike Lane on Thursday, September 28. Frye apparently walked away from the center. 

LMPD says no foul play is suspected in Frye's death, which appears to be natural. 

