Old Louisville prepares for the 61st Annual St. James Court Art Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 61st Annual St. James Court Art Show happens October 6, 7 & 8.

The St. James Court Art Show is a juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show held among the country's largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville.

700 or more artists from around the country display their works of art that are available for purchase. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend over the weekend.

When you visit the St. James Court Art Show, you can donate to the Dare to Care Food Bank. The goal this year is 8,000 cans.

Friday, October 6th 10am-6pm
Saturday, October 7th 10am-6pm
Sunday, October 8th 10am-5pm
Free Admission. Rain or Shine. No pets allowed.

Click here to get connected to the St. James Court Art Show.

