Sighting of cobweb-covered bicyclist leads to arrests of 2 Indiana men

Sighting of cobweb-covered bicyclist leads to arrests of 2 Indiana men

MADISON, Ind. (AP) -- Southern Indiana police say a tip from an observant citizen who noticed a cobweb-covered man riding a bicycle led to the arrests of two men for allegedly stealing bikes from a barn.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a caller reported on Sept. 27 seeing a web-covered man who looked as if he'd been digging in a barn.

The Madison Courier reports deputies found the 25-year-old bicyclist near the Ohio River city of Madison and arrested him for burglary and theft. A friend of the man who's also 25 faces the same charges after deputies found him with a hay-covered bicycle inside his car.

A search of a barn adjacent to a home one of the men was renting revealed that some bicycles stored in its hayloft were missing.

