Louisville man charged with assaulting LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several serious charges after he allegedly assaulted a detective trying to serve an arrest warrant.

According to a police report, it happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. That's when police say detectives showed up at Joshua O'Neal's home in the 6500 block of Red Haven Way near Shepherdsville Road with warrants for his arrest.

Police say detectives could see O'Neal inside the house through the front door, but say he tried to hide before running out the back door where another detective was waiting.

That's when police say O'Neal began resisting arrest, pushing the detective and striking him in the eye with his elbow, causing injury and breaking his glasses.

O'Neal managed to get away for a short time before police caught up with him.

After searching O'Neal's car, investigators found meth in the front passenger seat, as well as a hood, gloves and a bag of burglary tools.

Police say the tools were located in the back cargo area of the vehicle. Stolen items were also found during a search of O'Neal's residence, police say. According to the arrest report, some of those items were stolen from a car in August.

O'Neal is facing numerous charges, including assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, fleeing, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

