Man arrested for alleged sweepstakes scam that reached across country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing theft charges for allegedly running a sweepstakes scam that reached into multiple states.

An arrest report shows 42-year-old Ekpendu Kingsley mailed letters to the victims' homes claiming they won the "Publishers Clearing House Super Cash Giveaway." The victims live in Miami, Florida, Walnut Creek, California and Pana, Illinois.

The mailing included counterfeit checks for between $6,000 and $8,000 and instructions to immediately deposit the check. The victims were told to overnight between $5,200 and $7,000 cash to an address on Dixie Highway in Louisville.

Kingsley allegedly accepted two parcels of money at the address, but a third parcel was intercepted by police.

The arrest report shows Louisville Metro Police executed a search warrant at a home in Pleasure Ridge Park. Inside the residence, officers confiscated 198 addressed and stamped envelopes to people all over the U.S.

Each envelope included a fake sweepstakes letter and a counterfeit check with the same instructions included with the envelopes intercepted by police. The counterfeit checks totaled more than $1.4 million.

Police say he admitted to the scam. His girlfriend told police Kingsley was planning to leave the country soon.

Kingsley is charged with 3 counts of theft by deception and 3 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.