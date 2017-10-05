Customer shocked to find man overdosed in a south end fast food - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Customer shocked to find man overdosed in a south end fast food drive-thru

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy James Baker Courtesy James Baker
Courtesy James Baker Courtesy James Baker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customers at south end fast food restaurant found a man who overdosed Thursday morning in the drive-thru lane. 

James Baker tells WDRB he was shocked, when he made his usual stop for breakfast at the McDonald's on Third Street Road near New Cut Road.

He saw two workers walking to a white pickup idling in the drive-thru, as he parked. Baker decided to walk with them to make sure they would be okay. That's when he saw a young man in the truck having a seizure. 

Baker says the man was slumped over, his arm still tied off with a cable cord and a drug spoon in the floor of the cab.  He says they called 911 and turned off the engine of the truck. The man was conscious and apologizing, when EMS arrived. 

He later posted photos on social media of the truck and its unconscious driver saying, "Wow!!! OD in the drive thru. This is sad. Could've killed innocent people if he made it bad to the street."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.