Catholic school demands apology from Nick Cannon for show

The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.

Mike Mountjoy, an investor in Louisville City FC, at a press conference on Sept. 22, 2017

Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.

David Padgett works with a group of players in a University of Louisville practice on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay yet for workers

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Comedian Nick Cannon says he won't apologize for his performance during a New Jersey Catholic university's homecoming weekend.

Officials at Georgian Court University, in Lakewood, say Cannon disregarded the terms of his contract and "crossed the line" with offensive words that do not represent the school's core values, The Asbury Park Press reported .

"I'm sorry your university doesn't believe in freedom of speech!!!" responded Cannon on Tuesday via Twitter.

Cannon was asked "to avoid vulgarity and explicit sexual content" because Saturday's show was expected to draw older alumni, university President Joseph Marbach said in a statement.

Marbach acknowledged the role comedy plays in conversations about social issues, but disagreed with the content of Cannon's performance.

"While comedy often explores serious social issues in ways that are fun and thought-provoking, Mr. Cannon's act crossed the line. His words were offensive and do not represent our Mercy core values. For that, we are deeply sorry, and the university has demanded an official apology from the artist and his representatives," said Marbach.

Some students posted on social media that the show was a success.

Fallout over the Georgian Court University show isn't the first time Cannon's jokes were met with opposition. The 36-year-old comedian alleges he left America's Got Talent after being threatened with repercussions for making a racial joke about NBC.

A university spokeswoman declined to say how much Cannon was paid for the comedy show.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.