Louisville-based trucking company agrees to settle federal bribery case

Mercer Transportation, based in Louisville, is one of the nation's largest trucking companies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based trucking company accused in a military bribery scheme is settling with the federal government.

The federal government sued Mercer Transportation last year accusing the company of conspiring to bribe federal employees to secure shipping contracts out of a marine base in Georgia.

Two government employees pleaded guilty to bribery charges and are in federal prison.

Mercer claimed the scheme was the role of two rogue contractors.

Last week, the company and the government agreed to terms of a settlement.

Details have not been released.

