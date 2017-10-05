RAW VIDEO | Acting U of L Athletics Director Vince Tyra talks to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Acting U of L Athletics Director Vince Tyra talks to WDRB Sports ahead of NC State game

Posted: Updated:

RALEIGH, NC (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Acting Athletics Director Vince Tyra sat down with WDRB's Rick Bozich before the Cardinals' matchup Thursday against North Carolina State. 

After about 48 hours on the job, Tyra said  his first order of business was meeting with other coaches and answering dozens of emails and texts from fans, donors former athletes and coaches. 

"These last two mornings, early in the morning have been really productive in doing that -- communicating," Tyra said. 

Tyra said the biggest question he has been asked is how the university is dealing with the latest scandal. He said the most important thing is to focus on the task at hand. 

Click on the video player above to watch the interview in its entirety. 

