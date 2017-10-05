Basketball scandal could affect credit ratings of University of Louisville, foundation

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.More >>
LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.More >>
"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.More >>
Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.More >>
Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.More >>
The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.More >>
The singer announced Her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 Thursday morning.More >>
Garry Frye went missing on September 28.More >>
The University of Louisville and its nonprofit foundation could see their credit ratings take a hit as a result of the latest scandal in the men’s basketball program.More >>
The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.More >>
One Prospect homeowner's persistent battle against county officials has raised legitimate questions about the exact location of the Jefferson-Oldham county line.More >>
Lawyers working for the University of Louisville Foundation are examining whether the compensation the nonprofit organization paid to university and foundation employees in the era of former U of L President James Ramsey was “reasonable.”More >>
In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.More >>
Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.More >>
University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.More >>
If the University of Louisville wants to fire men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, it must first give Pitino at least 10 days’ written notice of the its reasons for doing so and an opportunity for Pitino to “present evidence,” according to Pitino’s contract running through 2026.More >>
