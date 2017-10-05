Crittenden Drive relocation project finally done after 11 years  - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crittenden Drive relocation project finally done after 11 years

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A project allowing business to really take off at the Louisville airport is finally finished after 11 years.

The final phase of the project to relocate Crittenden Drive just wrapped up.

The long construction project made room at Louisville International Airport for a new 100-foot-wide taxiway to accommodate the newest and largest commercial aircraft.

This latest phase reconstructed the Woodlawn Overpass that crosses Strawberry Lane and the CSX Railroad.  The project also made improvements to Allmond Avenue. 

Louisville President Airport Authority executive director Skip Miller says, "Any business that would locate west of the CSX tracks would now enjoy a much easier connection to the airport and that connection provides ready access to the Worldport facility.

The initial $28 million project was announced back in 2006.

