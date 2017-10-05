Made in Louisville | Sunstrand makes environment friendly materials, helps Kentucky farms

Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.

Mike Mountjoy, an investor in Louisville City FC, at a press conference on Sept. 22, 2017

"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.

David Padgett works with a group of players in a University of Louisville practice on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay yet for workers

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

A Louisville company is finding more environment friendly ways to build houses, cars and objects you use every day using crops from a dozen Kentucky Farms.

Sunstrand is tucked away off Payne Street near Lexington Road, and there's a good chance you might not know it's there. But the company’s CEO Trey Riddle said eventually, there's a good chance you could use what's made there.

Sunstrand materials are used in “everything from the automotive industry and transportation in general, to building products, sporting goods, consumer goods,” Riddle said. “You don't really think about what your cell phone case is made out of, but this cell phone case is made out of a polymer, and your tooth brush is made out of a polymer, and we can replace 30 percent of that material with a more-sustainable, lower-cost, high-performing material.”

The company gives Kentucky farmers a boost. It processes flax, hemp and kenaf, mostly from a dozen local farms. It makes environment friendly replacements for synthetic materials, glass fibers, polyester fibers, plastic and wood. That material is sold in bulk to other manufacturing companies all over North America, Europe and China.

“Travel coffee mugs can be manufactured with our hemp,” Riddle said.

The materials can be used to make paper towels or insulation in walls, build buildings and make car and airplane parts. Tesla is testing the material in its cars.

If you can name it, Sunstrand material processed right here in Louisville can probably help make it.

Sunstrand started three years ago and as the demand for green, sustainable material grows, it’s only getting bigger.

“This is an emerging industry, so we are just getting started,” Riddle said.

Sunstrand hopes to increase production capacity 20 fold in the next four years.

