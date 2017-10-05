University of Louisville Foundation 'unrecognizable' from year ago, director says

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.More >>
Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.More >>
LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.More >>
Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.More >>
"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.More >>
The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.More >>
Garry Frye went missing on September 28.More >>
Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.More >>
Today’s University of Louisville Foundation is “unrecognizable” from the free-spending, opaque organization that existed under former U of L President James Ramsey. That was the message the foundation’s interim executive director, Keith Sherman, had.More >>
The University of Louisville and its nonprofit foundation could see their credit ratings take a hit as a result of the latest scandal in the men’s basketball program.More >>
The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.More >>
One Prospect homeowner's persistent battle against county officials has raised legitimate questions about the exact location of the Jefferson-Oldham county line.More >>
Lawyers working for the University of Louisville Foundation are examining whether the compensation the nonprofit organization paid to university and foundation employees in the era of former U of L President James Ramsey was “reasonable.”More >>
In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.More >>
Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.More >>
University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.More >>
