University of Louisville Foundation 'unrecognizable' from year ago, director says

Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.

The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.

Mike Mountjoy, an investor in Louisville City FC, at a press conference on Sept. 22, 2017

Mike Mountjoy, an investor in Louisville City FC, at a press conference on Sept. 22, 2017

"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.

"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.

David Padgett works with a group of players in a University of Louisville practice on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

David Padgett works with a group of players in a University of Louisville practice on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.

LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay yet for workers

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay yet for workers

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Today’s University of Louisville Foundation is “unrecognizable” from the free-spending, opaque organization that existed under former U of L President James Ramsey.

That was the message the foundation’s interim executive director, Keith Sherman, had for a downtown audience at the Louisville Rotary Club on Thursday.

Sherman laid out more than a dozen reforms the organization and its new board of directors have implemented in the year since Ramsey resigned, including prohibiting any future president of U of L from leading the foundation, cutting a deferred compensation plan that cost the foundation more than $20 million and slashing spending from the university’s endowment.

“It is not the same foundation it was a year ago,” Sherman said. “It’s just not.”

The foundation is a charitable organization that is legally separate from U of L and exists soley to support the university.

Sherman, who has a law degree and formerly ran labor relations for the national Red Cross, was hired as the foundation’s first interim executive director in December.

Ramsey and his former chief of staff Kathleen Smith effectively ran the foundation. Ramsey served as its president, along with his role at the university proper, for 14 years.

Sherman told the Rotary audience that he has never met the “previous leadership” of the foundation and that he could not pass judgment on their performance.

At the same time, Sherman the university’s endowment – which the foundation manages – would likely be worth more $1 billion today, instead of $726 million, had the organization shown more fiscal discipline during the last decade.

“We spent at an unsustainable rate. That’s not an opinion, it’s a fact,” Sherman said.

A forensic investigation commissioned by the university found that Ramsey’s administration depleted the endowment with $42 million in excessive and unbudgeted expenses, plus overstated the fund’s value by up to $72 million through internal loans.

Since the report was released in June, the university and foundation boards have had dozens of closed-door discussions about litigation – either against former officers and board of members of the foundation or against the organization itself, which maintains insurance coverage on fraudulent actions.

Sherman said Thursday that no decisions have been made and whatever the foundation does, “ we will protect our interests.”

Sherman said now that all the reforms of the organization are in place, “The hard part is going to be making sure we don’t get lax again, and we adhere to all of these new things with rigor.”

Here is the foundation's list of its reforms in the past year:

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.