Veterans Parkway road construction in Clarksville on track to finish by early-November

Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.

"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.

David Padgett works with a group of players in a University of Louisville practice on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay yet for workers

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – Drivers have been dodging orange barrels since August along Veterans Parkway. After a construction update meeting Thursday, the Clarksville town manager hopes repaving work will be completed before the busy holiday shopping season.

The project including repaving Veterans Parkway from the interstate, turning onto Greentree Boulevard and ending at Lewis and Clark Parkway. There will also be two new traffic lights. One light will be at the intersection with Sam Gwin Drive and the other at Lombardy Drive. There will also be new turn lanes for Lombardy Drive.

“The intersections with the new lights are actually going to hopefully space out traffic better,” said town manager Kevin Baity. “So the people who are getting out from business entrances that do not have a lighted intersection or their entrance is away from an intersections ... they’ll have better access in and out.”

Indiana Department of Transportation provided a $1 million grant for the project, and the town had to match the funds. In total, the road work and new traffic lights will cost around $2.5 million.

“We’re on track,” Baity said. “We’re on budget. The paving was actually done a week or two ahead of time.”

According to an update from the two contractors Thursday morning, here is what still needs to be finished.

Currently Underway:

Milling and paving Veterans Parkway and Greentree Boulevard should be completed by Oct. 9.

Pavement striping on Veterans Parkway and Green Tree Boulevard should start Oct. 9.

Pavement stamping and colorization of the crosswalks along Veterans Parkway and Greentree Boulevard started Oct. 4. This work requires one traffic lane to close in each direction. It is expected to be finished by early November, weather permitting.

Paving the westbound right turn lane from Veterans Parkway onto Lombardy Drive is expected to be completed by Oct. 19.

Upcoming Project:

New traffic lights will be installed at the Veterans Parkway intersections with Sam Gwin and Lombardy.

Utility work for the new Veteran’s Crossing development will require Sam Gwin to close for one to two days. An exact date has not been determined, yet. A public notice for the closure will be announced 48 hours in advance.

“It’s a little hectic going around here,” Baity said. “The nice thing about hectic is you have progress. And you have growth. And it’s better for our residents and the economy.”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.