Coroner releases name of KU contractor who died in workplace accident in Ghent, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Carroll County coroner is releasing the name of a man who died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.

Coroner David Wilhoite says 36-year-old Aaron Bunger from Tenton, Ohio was killed.  

KU spokesperson Natasha Collins said the man “slipped into” the pond about noon Thursday.  As of Friday morning, his body had not been recovered, but Wilhoite says workers are developing a plan to do so.  Currently, the ground is "unstable" and not safe to proceed.  It may take several days. 

Bunger was a KU contractor employed by Tetra Tech, an engineering consulting firm, Collins said. She had no further details on how the incident took place.

A Tetra Tech spokesperson said the incident was under investigation and could not answer further questions about the circumstances.

Tetra Tech is a consulting engineering firm based in California. It has offices in Lexington and Louisville.

The KU plant is along the Ohio River, upriver from Carrollton in Carroll County, about 45 miles northeast of Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

