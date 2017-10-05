Demand for bump stock devices skyrockets at local gun shop after Las Vegas mass shooting

Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.

Mike Mountjoy, an investor in Louisville City FC, at a press conference on Sept. 22, 2017

"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.

David Padgett works with a group of players in a University of Louisville practice on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay yet for workers

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bump stocks, which essentially mimic automatic weapons, are flying off store shelves after the mass shooting last weekend in Las Vegas.

In just one day, a local gun shop in southwest Louisville said it's received 90 calls from around the country asking if the device is available.

“We've got calls from Florida, we've got calls from Oklahoma, we have people from Texas call," Anthony Robinson said. "Other dealers call to see if we have them in stock."

Robinson said the demand has skyrocketed. Over the past two years, he said the store only sold about 10 bump stocks. When the store was out, it didn't buy anymore.

“Not a demand at all,” Robinson said.

Then overnight, everything changed.

“They're afraid they're going to be banned," Robinson said. "They're in demand. We've gotten 90 phone calls today."

The device is added to semi-automatic rifles making it simulate an automatic rifle.

“It uses the recoil of the weapon to help pull the trigger with rapid fire succession to fire repetitively, almost mimicking a fully automatic weapon,” he said.

And for many gun owners, they're used for recreation.

“It makes it a little more fun when you're able to rip through rounds instead of single fire them down range,” Robinson said.

But now lawmakers are questioning the legality of the devices.

“We all know and believe that fully automatic weapons are illegal, and so is this a big gap that needs to be closed? And if so, how to close it?” said Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

“These items should never be sold to an individual,” Indiana Sen. Greg Taylor said.

It's a discussion gun shops aren't surprised about.

“Anytime that there's a mass shooting, whatever that person used, their fear is part of it, whether that be a suppressor, slide fire or the weapon itself, there's the fear that it's going to be banned," Robinson said. "So people want to buy it before they never have a chance to own it."

The National Rifle Association released a statement Thursday calling on the ATF to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.

