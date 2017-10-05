Demand for bump stock devices skyrockets at local gun shop after - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Demand for bump stock devices skyrockets at local gun shop after Las Vegas mass shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bump stocks, which essentially mimic automatic weapons, are flying off store shelves after the mass shooting last weekend in Las Vegas.

In just one day, a local gun shop in southwest Louisville said it's received 90 calls from around the country asking if the device is available.

“We've got calls from Florida, we've got calls from Oklahoma, we have people from Texas call," Anthony Robinson said. "Other dealers call to see if we have them in stock."

Robinson said the demand has skyrocketed. Over the past two years, he said the store only sold about 10 bump stocks. When the store was out, it didn't buy anymore.

“Not a demand at all,” Robinson said.

Then overnight, everything changed.

“They're afraid they're going to be banned," Robinson said. "They're in demand. We've gotten 90 phone calls today."

The device is added to semi-automatic rifles making it simulate an automatic rifle.

“It uses the recoil of the weapon to help pull the trigger with rapid fire succession to fire repetitively, almost mimicking a fully automatic weapon,” he said.

And for many gun owners, they're used for recreation.

“It makes it a little more fun when you're able to rip through rounds instead of single fire them down range,” Robinson said.

But now lawmakers are questioning the legality of the devices.

“We all know and believe that fully automatic weapons are illegal, and so is this a big gap that needs to be closed? And if so, how to close it?” said Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

“These items should never be sold to an individual,” Indiana Sen. Greg Taylor said.

It's a discussion gun shops aren't surprised about.

“Anytime that there's a mass shooting, whatever that person used, their fear is part of it, whether that be a suppressor, slide fire or the weapon itself, there's the fear that it's going to be banned," Robinson said. "So people want to buy it before they never have a chance to own it."

The National Rifle Association released a statement Thursday calling on the ATF to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.

Related Stories:

Suddenly, White House and NRA open to (a little) gun control

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.