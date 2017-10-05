Community leaders talk to west Louisville teens about healthy re - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Community leaders talk to west Louisville teens about healthy relationships



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Has unhealthy become normal when it comes to relationships? Domestic violence advocates say it has.

A panel discussion on teen dating violence prevention Thursday night focused on what a healthy relationship actually looks like. The Center for Women and Families' "PACT in Action" program focuses on reaching teens in the Park Hill, Algonquin and California neighborhoods.

"It's really normal to have that love and hip-hop kind of relationship, that reality TV relationship, and that's become normal," said Traci Simmons with PACT in Action. "So what we want to undo is what relationships are now and, ideally, what we would like them to be. And one of the first things in any healthy relationship is respect."

Community leaders, both male and female, talked to teens Thursday about the importance of building self-esteem and confidence. They said preventing domestic violence starts with being confident in who you are as a person. 

