Construction begins on permanent Vietnam memorial wall in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews started clearing land this week for a permanent Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in the Elizabethtown Nature Park.

Workers have been preparing the area for more than a week. The project is seven years in the making and should be finished before the end of April.

The Elizabethtown wall will be 80 percent of the size of the memorial in Washington D.C. The sight of the wall instantly reminds Kentucky Vietnam veteran Robert Griffin, a combat photographer, of his comrades who never made it home.

“I was just walking past the wall, and I noticed five guys on the same day, and I knew every one of them," Griffin said. "And for a few minutes, I had to take a walk."

The veterans group has raised more than $300,000 for the wall and needs about $60,000 more.

"The one thing about this wall ... when it's here, no one within 100 miles of this wall can put up another one," Griffin said.

The generosity in the community is keeping construction costs down.

"That last $60,000 we need, it's going down because if people keep donating, it's gonna keep falling and falling and falling," said Carey T. Christie, a Vietnam veteran.

I you would like to donate, visit the Veterans Tribute Group website.

