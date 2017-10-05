1 man dies after plane crashes in Bardstown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man dies after plane crashes in Bardstown

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a plane crash in Bardstown.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a private field off Ben Irvin Road near Samuels Field Airport.

The Nelson County Sheriff said  the plane crashed in a private field near the airport. The pilot, 68-year-old John Hall, died in the crash. He was the only occupant of the plane

There's no word on why the plane crashed. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.

