Louisville City FC one step closer to soccer stadium approval

Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.

"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.

David Padgett works with a group of players in a University of Louisville practice on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

David Padgett works with a group of players in a University of Louisville practice on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.

The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.

Mike Mountjoy, an investor in Louisville City FC, at a press conference on Sept. 22, 2017

Mike Mountjoy, an investor in Louisville City FC, at a press conference on Sept. 22, 2017

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.

LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay yet for workers

Clarksville restaurant closes with no warning, no notice and no pay yet for workers

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

Louisville City FC is one step closer to having its own soccer stadium.

A Metro Council committee approved a financing plan for the stadium Thursday, but some still question the deal.

The soccer stadium in Butchertown is a $30 million investment by the city. Investors say the team must have its own stadium by 2020 to stay in the United Soccer League.

"It's $30 million, but half of that is going to be paid back, so it leaves it at about $15 million," said investor Mike Mountjoy. "The economic impact, in one study, shows $88 million just to the city."

On Thursday night, Metro Council's Labor and Economic Development Committee approved the next step. It voted, 4-1, to ask the state for TIF assistance for the stadium.

With future tax revenues from surrounding developments, the plan will help developers cover some of the costs of the project.

But some council members still have questions and expressed feeling rushed to make a decision.

"I'm leaving the meeting today wondering, what's wrong with the deal?" asked Councilman Kevin Kramer, (R) District 11. "If there's no reason to push this, and yet we're pushing it, what's wrong with the deal?"

Council is expected to take a final vote at its meeting next week. Soccer club investors said they would answer any questions in the week leading up to the vote.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.