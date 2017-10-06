Golden Alert issued for missing Bardstown man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Golden Alert issued for missing Bardstown man

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for 62-year-old David Lindsey.

Lindsey was last seen at his home on Moore Avenue in Bardstown Thursday afternoon.

He was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt with 'Myrtle Beach' on the front. The sheriff's office says he's either wearing flip flops or is barefoot.

He is 6'2'', 210 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Lindsey is mentally unstable and depressed.

The sheriff's office says he's possibly traveling in a black 2002 Ford F150 and headed to Denver or Portland, Oregon.

If seen or located, please call the Bardstown Police Department or Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.