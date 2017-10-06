POLICE: Louisville man chased, stabbed victim after he fell to the ground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was rushed to University Hospital for surgery after police say he was stabbed by a man chasing him with a knife Thursday morning.

There's no word on the victim's condition.

The suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Edwards, was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5 on M Street near 5th Street. According to the arrest report, that's where officers responded to reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, a witness working in the area pointed to the back yard of a nearby home in the 600 block of M Street.

As officers checked the yard, police say Edwards tried to run away but was quickly caught. After being arrested, police say Edwards admitted to stabbing the victim, but claimed it was self defense.

Police say a witness told them the suspect grabbed a knife after the victim hit him with a stick. According to police, the witness said the victim tried to run away by "backpedaling and once he fell, suspect began stabbing him."

Edwards was arrested and charged with first degree assault and fleeing or evading police. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond.

