Lawsuit against Katina Powell, publisher and author of her book has been settled

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Several women who claim they were defamed by Katina Powell’s book, "Breaking Cardinal Rules," have settled a lawsuit with her and the author and publisher of her book for an undisclosed amount.

An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement Friday but said he could not discuss the terms because they are confidential.

Attorney Nader George Shunnarah, who represents the women, said the settlement is tentative and all involved would send out a joint statement when it is official.

On Thursday, all of the scheduled depositions in the case were canceled, according to court records.

The claims filed by the owner of a barber shop mentioned in "Breaking Cardinal Rules" were also settled. 

In the book's first few pages, Powell claimed she met a friend named "Tink" at Cardinal Kuts, a barber shop owned by Donald Patterson in 2010, "where the smell of marijuana wasn’t unknown." The book says that's when Tink proposed that Powell provide dancers for University of Louisville basketball players. Patterson claimed this was false. 

On August 7, the plaintiffs and lawyers for Powell, IBJ Book Publishing and author Dick Cady tentatively reached a settlement agreement during mediation.

But, according to Shunnarah’s court motion that month, the defendants filed a proposed settlement agreement with the court “that contains terms and conditions” the lawyers had not agreed to.

Shunnarah had requested Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry enforce the original agreement between the two sides as well as attorney fees and sanctions of $3,500 per day until the defendants agree to the settlement.

Perry instead ordered both sides back to mediation. A settlement was reached earlier this week.

An attorney for IBJ and Cady could not be immediately reached.

The six women claimed they were defamed by being depicted in the book wearing lingerie and dancing at parties for U of L basketball players and recruits.

U of L has not disputed most of the allegations related to incidents first exposed by Powell, a former Louisville escort who claimed in the book that McGee paid her to hold parties in Minardi Hall, Louisville’s on-campus basketball dorm.

At the parties, Powell alleges, she provided strippers who made deals to have sex with Louisville basketball players and recruits between 2010 and 2014.

