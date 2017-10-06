Peddlers Mall adding location in vacant big box store in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Peddlers Mall is opening its latest location in a vacant big box store near Fairdale.

In a release, the company said the former K-Mart on Outer Loop near New Cut Road will become its 18th location. The "New Cut Peddler's Mall" already has a Facebook page set up and is scheduled to open later this year.

Owner John George says he is offering vendors special rates before the opening. For more information, visit the Peddlers Mall website.

There is also a Peddler's Mall at the other end of Outer Loop in Okolona. The company is building a location in Bardstown and plans a location in Clarksville, Tennessee next summer.

