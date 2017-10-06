KMAC Museum hosts annual Bourbon Bash Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Art and bourbon come together at KMAC Museum for its annual Bourbon Bash Saturday night.

Bourbon Bash, formerly known as Bourbon Ball, is Louisville's original bourbon-themed event, now celebrating 36 years of art and bourbon.

The night will offer bourbon tastings from nine local distilleries, specialty cocktails, culinary pairings by Portage House, interactive art including a one night only installation and music.

"The mission of the museum is to connect people with art and creative practice and that's exactly what we're going to be doing at the bash. We will have three floors of activities," says Emily Miles, Communications Manager at KMAC Museum.

Bourbon Bash is Saturday, October 7 from 8 p.m. to midnight at KMAC Museum located at 715 West Main Street.

Admission is 100 dollars per person. All proceeds from the event support museum exhibition and outreach. Tickets can be purchased here in advance or at the door.

Attire is Kentucky festive.

