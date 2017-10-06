Police say southern Kentucky woman allowed boyfriend to have sex - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say southern Kentucky woman allowed boyfriend to have sex with, torture minors

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second half of a southern Kentucky couple wanted for over 100 charges of abuse is now behind bars.

State troopers arrested Tiffany Walsh Thursday morning in Breathitt County, but the charges against her stem from Perry County.

Documents say Walsh let her apparent boyfriend Jordan Otis have sex with a minor under the age of 16 several times. They also say Walsh let Otis inflict physical and mental torture on a minor.

Several different juveniles are allegedly involved. 

A grand jury indicted Otis in July on 105 counts of charges including rape, abuse, and sodomy.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.