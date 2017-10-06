Police say southern Kentucky woman allowed boyfriend to have sex with, torture minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second half of a southern Kentucky couple wanted for over 100 charges of abuse is now behind bars.

State troopers arrested Tiffany Walsh Thursday morning in Breathitt County, but the charges against her stem from Perry County.

Documents say Walsh let her apparent boyfriend Jordan Otis have sex with a minor under the age of 16 several times. They also say Walsh let Otis inflict physical and mental torture on a minor.

Several different juveniles are allegedly involved.

A grand jury indicted Otis in July on 105 counts of charges including rape, abuse, and sodomy.

