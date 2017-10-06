Southern Indiana couple accused of locking child in cage - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana couple accused of locking child in cage

Huntingburg, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana couple is behind bars after being accused of locking their child in a cage.

Police got a report of a "juvenile out of control" Thursday morning in Huntingburg near Jasper.  When officers arrived, they found that a closet area of a bedroom was converted into a lockable cage.

Police say the child was locked in the cage at night. and possibly at other times of the day.

57-year-old Alan Friz and his wife, 36-year-old Aimee Friz, are charged with criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent. Both are being held without bond. 

