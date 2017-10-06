Basketball scandals "a pattern" of bad behavior by Pitino, U of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Basketball scandals "a pattern" of bad behavior by Pitino, U of L charges in letter

Posted: Updated:
Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.

“Your involvement in these recent scandals cannot be considered isolated events,” U of L interim President Greg Postel wrote in the letter. “Instead, they are illustrative of a pattern and practice of inappropriate behavior.”

Postel’s letter is a necessary step in the process of firing Pitino for cause, as the coach’s contract mandates the university present “charges” against him and give him an opportunity to present evidence in his favor.

Pitino’s fate will be decided at a meeting of the U of L Athletics Association board of directors on Oct. 16, according to the letter, obtained under the Kentucky Open Records Act.

Pitino or his representative can appear at the meeting or present their case in writing, according to Postel's letter.

Pitino's lawyer, Steve Pence, did not immediately return a call Friday.

The university charges Pitino with violating his employment agreement in eight ways related to the two scandals -- one involving escorts entertaining players and recruits in a campus dorm; and last month’s criminal complaint linking the university to a bribery scheme involving basketball recruits.

Postel cited Pitino's "involvement" in the two scandals, though the letter does not explain in detail how Pitino was involved.

In the earlier scandal, related to the hiring of self-proclaimed madame Katina Powell and her escorts by former basketball assistant Andre McGee, Postel previously took a position that Pitino was unaware of the stripper parties that went on in Minardi Hall.

On June 15, the day the NCAA handed down penalties in the Powell case, Postel defended Pitino in a statement, saying the ruling was "unfair to Coach Pitino, who we believe could not have known about the illicit activities."

A spokesman for Postel did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

New charge against Pitino related to agent on campus

Postel's letter introduces a third charge against Pitino for his alleged failure to notify the athletic department’s compliance office when an agent was on campus in late May.

Christian Dawkins, one of the men charged in the federal probe, was at U of L “for purposes related to the basketball program,” according to Postel’s letter. Not informing the compliance staff of his presence was a violation of Pitino’s contract, Postel wrote. 

Dawkins was charged in the federal criminal complaints as one of the men who allegedly participated in a scheme to funnel money from Louisville's official apparel sponsor, Adidas, to U of L recruits.

In fact, Dawkins was caught on tape talking about plans to send money to a prospective Louisville recruit during an FBI sting operation in a Las Vegas hotel room in late July, according to court records. He was indicted on four counts of wire fraud.

An FBI agent said in an affidavit that Dawkins had “dealt with coaches at University-6,” or U of L, about  recruiting another player who matches the description of freshman Brian Bowen.

Bowen was suspended from the team on Sept. 27, a day after the federal government revealed the charges.

The university also charges that Pitino failed to notify the U of L's compliance staff of "red flags" related to the "late surprise commitment" of Bowen, a top prospect who was not recruited by U of L yet decided to come to the school on June 3. 

Here is a copy of Postel's letter:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.