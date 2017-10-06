Basketball scandals "a pattern" of bad behavior by Pitino, U of L charges in letter

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.More >>
Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.More >>
Sen. Dan Seum believes cannabis can generate $100 million in revenue.More >>
Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave.More >>
A man died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.More >>
David Lindsey was last seen at his home Thursday afternoon.More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday off Ben Irvin Road near Samuels Field Airport.More >>
Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.More >>
Today’s University of Louisville Foundation is “unrecognizable” from the free-spending, opaque organization that existed under former U of L President James Ramsey. That was the message the foundation’s interim executive director, Keith Sherman, had.More >>
The University of Louisville and its nonprofit foundation could see their credit ratings take a hit as a result of the latest scandal in the men’s basketball program.More >>
The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.More >>
One Prospect homeowner's persistent battle against county officials has raised legitimate questions about the exact location of the Jefferson-Oldham county line.More >>
Lawyers working for the University of Louisville Foundation are examining whether the compensation the nonprofit organization paid to university and foundation employees in the era of former U of L President James Ramsey was “reasonable.”More >>
In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.More >>
Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.More >>
