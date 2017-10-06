Proposal would allow Kentucky governor to appoint Supreme Court Justices and Appeals Court Judges

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday off Ben Irvin Road near Samuels Field Airport.

An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.

Lawsuit against Katina Powell, publisher and author of her book has been settled

David Lindsey was last seen at his home Thursday afternoon.

A man died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.

Coroner releases name of KU contractor who died in workplace accident in Ghent, Kentucky

Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave.

Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.

NC State back Nyheim Hines pushes Louisville tackler C.J Avery out of the way during the Wolfpack's 39-25 win. (AP Photo.)

BOZICH | Post-Snap Read: Louisville defense, Petrino "not getting it done"

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville lawmaker said he wants to take the politics out of Kentucky’s judicial system by changing the way some judges are chosen.

Right now, voters elect state Supreme Court Justices and Appeals Court Judges. But Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) said it is time to allow the governor to appoint higher court judges.

“I just don't think we're going to be able to attract high-quality candidates much longer," Nemes said. "I think we're getting to a crisis point in Kentucky."

Nemes said it is a crisis caused by a flawed system for choosing higher court judges. He said running for a seat on either the Appeals Court or the state Supreme Court takes too much time.

“Most attorneys are not going to take a year out of their life, effectively shut their law practice down, for the chance that they might win and election,” Nemes said.

He also said it is increasingly expensive to run with the campaigns being paid for primarily by lawyers.

“I think it is bad that lawyers fund the judicial races and then are in front of the judges right after the election,” Nemes said.

Nemes, who is a lawyer, wants to change the state constitution to allow the governor to appoint Supreme Court Justices and Appeals Court Judges from a list submitted by an independent commission, which includes both attorneys and regular citizens.

“I don't think many people, many voters, know who their judges are,” Nemes said. “This would put it in the hands of people in the community to submit names to the governor.”

Gov. Matt Bevin supports the idea of appointing judges, recently telling lawyers who had gathered for a meeting of the Federalist Society, "We have a remarkable number of people who have no business being judges."

But former Supreme Court Justice Will T. Scott, who ran for governor in 2015, said judicial elections should remain in the hands of the people.

“With us being able to speak to the people, the people are a good judge of character, I think," Scott said. "I trust the people."

Nemes said his bill does allow voters to choose whether judges should remain on the bench after their eight-year term expires.

“I do keep into the process electoral accountability,” Nemes said.

The proposal does not apply to circuit and district court judges, though Nemes said he would be open to that.

Nemes admits passage is a longshot next year, but he said it is time to start the conversation.

