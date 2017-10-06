Workers install Omni Hotel sign on the top of the building - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Workers install Omni Hotel sign on the top of the building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers installed the new Omni Hotel's sign on top of the building on Friday. 

The sign at 2nd and Liberty Streets is clearly visible from Interstate 65 at "hospital curve." 

Construction continues at the high-rise.  About 600 workers are on site every day finishing work like carpeting, tiling and painting.

The hotel already has more than 100,000 nights already booked. The Omni Hotel is scheduled to open next March.

