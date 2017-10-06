Manufacturing class teaches immigrants English and helps them land a good-paying job

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday off Ben Irvin Road near Samuels Field Airport.

An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.

Lawsuit against Katina Powell, publisher and author of her book has been settled

David Lindsey was last seen at his home Thursday afternoon.

A man died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.

Coroner releases name of KU contractor who died in workplace accident in Ghent, Kentucky

Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave.

2 U of L basketball coaches placed on administrative leave

Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.

NC State back Nyheim Hines pushes Louisville tackler C.J Avery out of the way during the Wolfpack's 39-25 win. (AP Photo.)

BOZICH | Post-Snap Read: Louisville defense, Petrino "not getting it done"

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

Friday was a proud day at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center.

A dozen immigrants from nine countries graduated from a training program called Manufacturing Training for English Language Learners, or M-TELL.

“By 2040, we anticipate that one out of six Louisvillians will have been born in another country,” said Bryan Warren, Louisville Metro Government Office of Globalization Director.

“I work in refrigeration tech,” Essaid Bennzi said. “I am from Morocco”

Bennzi moved to Louisville one year ago. He was part of the previous M-TELL class and landed a job at KCC Manufacturing near Jeffersontown the day after graduation.

“We build large commercial HVAC units,” KCC’s Mike Kopp said.

KCC is growing so rapidly, it's just about always hiring.

“The biggest challenge to our continued growth is finding quality, talented, skilled labor,” Kopp said.

That's why KCC, along with other manufacturing companies like GE Appliances, plucks people right out of the M-TELL class.

“The thing I like about the M-TELL program is the character traits of the individuals participating in the program,” Kopp said. “Coming from another country, it takes a lot of courage, it takes a lot of initiative, it takes a lot of drive. You have to be a problem solver. You have to be a planner.”

KCC jobs start around $16 or $17 an hour with the potential for a lot of overtime.

“In the case of immigrants, there are just a couple barriers that we need to cross,” Warren said. “One is helping them learn English, and the other is to get the skills to do the job. So M-TELL does both of those things.”

M-TELL is a free, three-week training program, five hours a day. The students learn about workplace safety and can earn certificates, like forklift operating certificates.

The program is helping employers fill positions with qualified workers and helping people like Bennzi earn a living in Louisville.

“I feel happy,” Bennzi said.

The next M-TELL class graduates in March. For more information about registering, click here.

