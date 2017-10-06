Workers at Oracle Packaging walk off job amid dispute over labor contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About 70 rank-and-file workers at Louisville manufacturer Oracle Packaging have been on strike for a week as their union and the company remain at an impasse over a new labor contract, according to union officials.

The Park Hill-area plant, at 1225 W. Burnett Avenue, produces the foil that lines cigarette packs as well as the backing for scratch-off lottery tickets and insulation, said Larry Ray, a Louisville-based international staff representative for the United Steelworkers union.

USW Local 1693, which represents plant workers, held a rally outside the plant Friday, drawing support from people like State Rep. Joni Jenkins of Shively, Kentucky AFL-CIO President Bill Londrigan and Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862 and the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council.

A spokesman at Oracle’s headquarters in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, did not return a call for comment Friday.

The union objects to the company’s proposal to cut hours, quadruple employee healthcare costs and eliminate the company’s match contribution to workers’ 401-K plans, Ray said.

He said the workers’ five-year labor contract expired Aug. 31, and the union hopes Oracle Packaging will “come back to the bargaining table” with a more favorable proposal.

“The egregious proposals that the employer has on table ... you’d be better off with better benefits at Amazon or McDonald’s,” Ray said.

Production workers at the plant typically earn $18 to $20 an hour, he said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.