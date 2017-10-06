Date set for liquidation sale and closing of Sears at Oxmoor Cen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Date set for liquidation sale and closing of Sears at Oxmoor Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sears store at Oxmoor Center only has a few months left.

The store scheduled slated to close in mid-January 2018.  The liquidation sale begins on October 27. 

Officials say it's part of a strategy to save money and close stores that are too big for the company's needs.

Sears won't say how many employees the closing will impact.  But it says they will be eligible to receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Sears locations.

